Look: Former NBA Star's Comment On Fox News Goes Viral

Former NBA star J.J. Redick appeared to make his feelings on Fox News very clear on Wednesday morning.

The former Duke Blue Devils standout appeared on ESPN's First Take, which he does regularly since retiring from the NBA.

Redick had a somewhat heated discussion with fellow panelist Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who had voiced his displeasure with Draymond Green.

“The people on Fox News talk about athletes that way. That’s my issue," Redick said in response to Russo's comments on the Golden State Warriors star.

Green, who was ejected from Game 1 and flipped off Grizzlies fans in Game 2, appreciated Redick's support.

Those at Fox News, meanwhile, surely feel differently.