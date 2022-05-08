Look: Former NBA Veteran Disagrees With Jemele Hill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jemele Hill wasn't feeling the call that led to Chris Paul fouling out of the Sun's Game 4 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Tweeting, "If I’m Chris Paul, I’m placing a check on the table before I start my postgame press conference and I’m going IN on this officiating. That last call was flat-out terrible."

However, Richard Jefferson, who was on the call for Mavericks-Suns, disagreed.

"My sis, THATS A FOUL.." RJ replied. "Should it be called for the HOF’ers 6th maybe not but let’s not start acting like it wasn’t one with that narrative. CP3 didn’t even argue or question it. It’s ticky tack but it’s a foul."

The former player and ESPN analyst went on to back up his claims with video evidence.

"THIS IS A FOUL!" Jefferson continued. "He hits his right hand as he’s going up. Now, he had a very tough whistle tonight but to say this didn’t affect Brunson trying to shoot is ignorant! Y’all letting your fandom blind y’all."

Dallas was able to beat the Suns and their foul-plagued point guard by 10 thanks to some incredibly hot shooting from the supporting cast.

Luka Doncic was very good with 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. But, getting point totals of 24 and 18 from Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson respectively was huge.