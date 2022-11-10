Look: Former NFL Head Coach Was Furious With Mike Florio

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently claimed that Mike Zimmer blamed him for getting him fired from his former Minnesota Vikings head coaching job.

During an appearance on The Sports Talkers Podcast, Florio said Zimmer texted him the night of Kirk Cousins' contract extension in March. The veteran head coach apparently blamed Florio for starting a "groundswell" that ultimately got him fired.

Florio said the text exchange was "spirited to say the least." The NFL insider prefaced this story by paying his condolences to Zimmer's son Adam, who recently passed away.

Take a look at the podcast appearance here:

Since Zimmer was fired and the Minnesota front office got an overhaul, the Vikings have looked strong through nine weeks in the 2022 season. The team is 7-1 on the year so far — holding a strong lead in the NFC North under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Vikings will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.