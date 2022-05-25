Look: Former NFL Linebacker Sounds Off On Drew Brees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Last week, a report emerged suggesting Drew Brees would not be returning to NBC for another season.

Brees made it clear he has not made any official decisions about his broadcasting future. However, that hasn't stopped some in the media from complaining about how the former New Orleans Saints quarterback is handling his media future.

Former Penn State star and NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington thinks Brees is "acting out." That's right, the on-air personality has a problem with how the future Hall of Fame quarterback dealt with the report about NBC.

Here's what he said, via Fox Sports:

"Or maybe he’s acting out because that’s what he’s used to feeling. He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is, he’s not as loved as he thinks he is, and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it to go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Arrington wasn't the only one with some strong words for Brees. Fellow former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn also had something to say.

"So he’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints, maybe he will end up with Fox, but that a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot future Hall of Famer and you’re not getting any love right now," he said.

Should Brees be handling things differently?