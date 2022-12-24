Look: Former NFL Player Has Message For Players Warming Up Shirtless In Freezing Temperatures

Damien Woody has a message for the young bucks trying to look tough in Saturday's freezing weather.

With windchill in the negative temperatures, the Seattle Seahawks are warming up shirtless at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Woody clearly isn't a fan of this tough-guy act.

Woody spent his NFL career in New England, Detroit and New York — so he knows a thing or two about the cold.

"When it’s THIS cold outside…EVERYONE is cold! Don’t be stupid players," he wrote on Twitter.

NFL games around the country this afternoon feature some of the coldest temperatures of the year so far. The weather forecast in Kansas City currently shows temperatures in the low-mid teens.

The coldest game of the week is set to take place in Cleveland, with windchill temperatures dropping as low as -37.

The Seahawks and Chiefs will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

There's no question we'll see some more cold-weather tough guys as the day goes on.