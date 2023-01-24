Look: Former NFL Player Reacts To Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theory

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There's a weird conspiracy theory going around about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

For some reason, some people think that Hamlin is not alive, even though he actually is. Hamlin is at home right now but is on oxygen after he went into cardiac arrest just a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday morning, former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith took to Twitter to denounce this dumb conspiracy theory.

"Can we as a community block every single person, media outlet, and/or family member that tweets a conspiracy theory about Damar Hamlin?" Smith tweeted.

This is a great tweet from Smith as these people who believe in that "theory" need to just go away.

Heck, Hamlin was just at Orchard Park on Sunday watching his Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. He was there in the press box with some of his family.

It was the first time that Hamlin was at a game since everything went down.

Here's to Hamlin making even more progress in his recovery in the coming weeks/months.