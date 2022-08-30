Look: Former NFL Player Reacts To The Lou Holtz Story

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Lou Holtz at the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio broadcast at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show at Orange County Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

There's a pretty interesting story going around that involves Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly.

When Kelly was the coach at Notre Dame, Holtz would write him letters but never got one in return.

Ty Schmit decided to give his best impersonation of the story on Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

Everything about this is legendary, especially the voice. Schmit nails Holtz's voice and even sounds like the legendary Frank Caliendo when he does Holtz's voice.

Holtz can no longer write Kelly letters since he's not the head coach at the school anymore. Kelly left for LSU when the 2021-22 season was coming to a close and was replaced by Marcus Freeman.

Maybe Freeman will write Holtz back if Holtz decides to write him a letter or two.