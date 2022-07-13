Look: Former NFL Player's Nick Saban, Stripper Story Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former Miami Dolphins linebacker's story about Nick Saban and a stripper caught social media's attention this week.

Channing Crowder played for the Dolphins from 2005-10 following a standout career at Florida. During a rookie showcase, Crowder said he brought in a stripper to dance for Nick Saban.

The current Alabama coach had the exact reaction you'd think: he ran away.

"I brought strippers to the Dolphins’ facility,” Crowder said. “She walked in with nothing but a thong on and a Jason Taylor jersey, and she went up there, Nick Saban was in a chair. She shook it for Nick Saban. Nick Saban grabbed her hips, pushed her to the side and ran up the stairs.

The football world would pay good money to see Saban's reaction on video. Thankfully for Saban - and the rest of the team - that video likely doesn't exist.

Just a year after that incident, Saban fled the Dolphins for the collegiate football ranks. It's worked out pretty well for him so far.