Look: Former NFL Player's Tweet About Tom Brady Goes Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Just over 24 hours ago, the football world learned that Tom Brady inked a deal with FOX Sports will pay him more than he earned during his football career.

According to multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become the network's top analyst. While he's been in the NFL for over two decades, he will have earned $332 million if he retires after the 2022 season.

The lucrative TV contract led to plenty of responses on social media. However, one stood a cut above the rest. Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins welcomed Brady into an exclusive club of former players who were paid more as an analyst than during their careers.

"I’d like to take the time to welcome @TomBrady into the very exclusive club of former players who get paid more in media after retirement than they did as competitive athletes," Hawkins said. "There is no shame in having a mediocre NFL career. Congrats."

According to Spotrac, Hawkins made just under $14 million during his playing career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, their family should be well taken care of.