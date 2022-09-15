Look: Former NFL Running Back Rips Bill Belichick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been lacking for critics. But the newest voice taking him to task is a former star running back.

Appearing on FOX Sports' SPEAK, former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy declared that "It's over" for Belichick in New England and that he will never win consistently again. McCoy said that the Patriots have looked "so regular" since Brady left after the 2019 season and that the Patriots are overspending on defense to make up for it.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” McCoy said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom is gone. It’s over. This is the real Belichick. The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77 percent. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess. 47 percent. He don’t win no games without Tom Brady.

“Since Tom Brady has left, they look so regular. Seriously though, when I watch the tape and I really watch them, they’re getting beat up front in the running game, defenders missing tackles - they look bad. They can’t do anything on offense. Every coach in the AFC, for all of these years, when they had Tom Brady, they’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now. Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all of this he’s the greatest of all time. He’s not.”

LeSean McCoy might have a point if the Patriots hadn't been through this exact same scenario numerous times before. Last year was no exception as the Patriots started the year 2-4 before winning 8 of their last 11 games to make the playoffs.

As much as McCoy and the rest of Belichick's detractors may want to declare that "it's over" for Belichick being the top coach in the NFL, we're going to need a little more evidence than that.

Do you agree with LeSean McCoy? Are Belichick's days as the top coach in football behind him?