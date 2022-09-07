Look: Former NFL Star Larry Fitzgerald Lands New Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals following the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is the newest member of the sports media world.

According to Marchand, the legendary wide receiver is heading to ESPN. That news has now been confirmed by the man himself.

On Wednesday afternoon, the longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with the game…it’s surreal to be a part of that tradition," he said. "See you in Week 1, ESPN and ESPN NFL. Let’s go!!!"

Fitzgerald will make his debut for the Worldwide Leader during ESPN's pre-game show before the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

He'll be taking over for Randy Moss, who has reportedly cut down on his time with ESPN and won't be working Mondays anymore.

It will be good to see Fitzgerald back in the game of football - albeit in a slightly different role.