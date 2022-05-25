Look: Former NFL Star Legally Changed His Name

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that a former NFL star legally changed his name.

Ricky Williams, who starred for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, legally changed his last name. Instead of going by Williams now, the former college football star is going by Miron.

Born Errick Williams, "Ricky" was a nickname that stuck. Now, formerly Ricky Williams is creating a new legacy for both he and his wife by taking her last name and going by Errick Miron.

Ricky took the last name of his wife of five years, Linnea. Williams publicly acknowledged his name change during a recent interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

He said he made the change in part to deepen his relationship, via CBS Sports:

"Something I've been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps. It was quick and easy, and it felt really meaningful. I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship. I think it's cool. It's somewhere where we can both win."

The former star running back said he that legally changed his name roughly a year and a half ago.