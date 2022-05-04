Look: Former NFL Star Witnessed Dave Chappelle Attack

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the entertainment world woke up to the news that comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a fan during his latest appearance.

Chappelle was introducing a musical act when a fan rushed the stage. The person was allegedly carrying a replica gun that had a blade inside.

Unfortunately for him, Chappelle's security detail handled the matter quickly and the fan reportedly suffered injuries in the ensuing melee. There to see all of this unfold was former NFL player and current analyst Marcellus Wiley.

He spoke with TMZ about the incident.

"Yea, I was in the building man, and it was crazy to be there," Wiley said. "Lot of stars in the building, but the moment it occurred is crazy 'cause it was time to leave. Dave was leaving the stage and coming back for an encore."

Of course, Wiley was a bit critical with how the fan attempted to tackle Chappelle to the ground.

Now, I'm gonna say he missed his moment, too, because he missed that tackle," Wiley said. "As a former football player, he could have got a lot cleaner hit, but he's not a former linebacker. But he tackled Dave, and then next thing you know, the dude gets up, takes off running thinking he Barry Sanders."

Wiley said that's when Chappelle's security got control of the matter.

"And boy, that's when security started working," he said. "About 50 people -- including Dave, Jamie Foxx -- you just saw everyone just bum rush this dude in the corner right in the back. It took about 3-5 minutes to finally get the dude out of there. It was a lot of elbows, a lot of stomping, and a lot of people who were upset at that moment."

Thankfully Chappelle was not hurt by the fan.