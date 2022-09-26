Look: Former NFL Veteran Rips Cowboys Lineup News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are a bit short-handed along the offensive line right now due to injuries. But their decision to play former All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters at guard for tonight's game against the New York Giants isn't just a head-scratcher to some, it borders on offensive to others.

Taking to Twitter, NFL analyst and former offensive tackle Geoff Schwartz ripped the Cowboys for making that lineup decision. Schwartz called it the kind of move that "poorly run organizations make."

Schwartz's message came in response to Duke Manyweather's tweet comparing it to moving other Hall of Famers to different positions. Manyweather also pointed out that Peters played at a high level just one year ago, suggesting that the Cowboys should have no reason to do such a thing.

Nevertheless, playing Jason Peters on the inside while Tyler Smith continues to start at left tackle appears to be the plan until Tyron Smith returns from his injury.

There's actually been quite a bit of pushback on this take from Geoff Schwartz. Many fans are pointing out that Tyler Smith has been handling himself well through these first two games.

"So you would move (Smith) to LG after he's been playing so well at LT? Sacrifice his continued development when you know that he was drafted to play LT because your starter hasn't played a whole year for a few seasons now? Why? Don't just come back with poor run organizations," one fan replied.

"Cool hot take. But, the left tackle has been playing pretty well actually. If JP can be more of an upgrade at LG than at LT, why not?" wrote another.

"It’s pretty simple. Tyler is the future, playing well no need to move him. You are better with peters in at G. No more flip flopping guys," wrote a third.

Did the Cowboys make a mistake by choosing Tyler Smith over Jason Peters at left tackle?