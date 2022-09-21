Look: Former NFL Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders Reportedly Lands New Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Sanders has landed a new job.

The former NFL wide receiver is joining NFL Network as a studio analyst.

Sanders retired from the NFL earlier this month after playing for 13 seasons.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the next six with the Denver Broncos. After that, he spent one season with the New Orleans Saints and one season with the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders finished his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2016.

He'll make his NFL Network debut this Sunday on NFL Gameday Morning. He'll appear regularly on the show, plus will make appearances on other shows.