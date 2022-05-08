Look: Former Ohio State Football Star Graduated Sunday

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Jordan Fuller #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a play during the second half at against the Maryland Terrapins Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

One player from the Los Angeles Rams officially graduated from Ohio State on Sunday.

Safety Jordan Fuller was a key cog in the secondary during the Rams' run to winning Super Bowl LVI and he can now say that he's a college graduate.

Fuller played at Ohio State from 2016-19, but wasn't able to finish his degree after he declared for the NFL Draft.

His best season came as a junior in 2018 when he finished with 81 total tackles (61 solo), one interception, and four passes defended.

He was then drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the 2021 season with 113 total tackles (63 solo), one interception, and four passes defended. He'll look to play at that level again this coming season as the Rams try and go back-to-back.

Congrats to Jordan on a very well-earned graduation!