Look: Former Oklahoma Football Player Transferring Back

A former Oklahoma football player is transferring back to the school.

Tight end Austin Stogner, who just spent one season at South Carolina, announced his decision to transfer back to Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.

Before Stogner transferred to South Carolina, he spent three seasons at Oklahoma. This will be his final year of eligibility before he potentially declares for the NFL Draft.

For his career, he's compiled 67 receptions for 864 yards and nine touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2020 when he racked up 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Before Stogner committed to Oklahoma, he was a four-star tight end in the 2010 recruiting class and the No. 19 player in his home state (Texas) per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the third-best tight end in the class and the No. 121 overall recruit.

Stogner will try and help the Sooners improve upon their 6-6 regular season record heading into 2023.