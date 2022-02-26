Look: Former Packers Player Has Blunt Message For Greg Jennings

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Aaron Rodgers wants the Packers to rework his contract to make him the highest paid player in the league “by a wide margin.”

Rodgers has since dismissed this reports, but that hasn’t stopped fans and analysts from discussing this speculation.

Former Green Bay wide receiver Greg Jennings, who played alongside Rodgers from 2006-15, called his former QB out for having a “selfish” attitude.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” he said on today’s episode of FS1’s First Things First. “I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘don’t be that guy.’ All of a sudden, it’s about the money.”

Former All-Pro fullback John Kuhn took to Twitter to react to these statements from his former teammate. Kuhn played with Rodgers and Jennings in Green Bay from 2007-15.

“But @GregJennings, you were that guy,” he wrote.

Kuhn wasn’t the only player to come to Rodgers’ defense. Packers reserve QB Kurt Benkert also chimed in.

“L take, Lots of salt. Get a new narrative to spread. 12 is the most generous and thoughtful person I’ve met in the league. Not to mention the back to back best player. This sounds like it comes from a person that wanted to be that guy, but wasn’t,” he wrote.

Jennings clapped back with a response of his own.

“So generous people can’t display acts of selfishness. News to me. As far as wanting to be that guy. Not sure I understand you there. Are you implying a guy who that plays?” the former WR said.

😂 so generous people can’t display acts of selfishness. News to me. As far as wanting to be that guy. Not sure I understand you there. Are you implying a guy who that plays? — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) February 26, 2022

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his NFL future sometime in the next couple weeks.