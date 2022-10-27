Look: Former Patriots Star Rips Coach Bill Belichick

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Monday night, the New England Patriots were embarrassed in front of their home crowd by the Chicago Bears.

After switching between quarterbacks in the first half, the Patriots struggled to do much of anything against the Bears en route to a 33-14 loss. Following the loss, Bill Belichick drew the ire of a former Patriots star.

Longtime defensive back Asante Samuel suggested Belichick is an "average" coach without Tom Brady as his quarterback.

"Belichick is starting to show you he is an average coach without Brady," Samuel said on Twitter.

His comments line up with what he said over the summer when asked about the Patriots dynasty. He made it clear he believes the team was a dynasty because of Brady - not Belichick.

"The Patriots were a dynasty because of Tom Brady," he said at the time.

Clearly Samuel likes Brady a little bit more than he does Belichick.