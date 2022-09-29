Look: Former Star NFL Running Back Trashes Kyler Murray

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Retired NFL running back LeSean McCoy recently had some harsh words for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The six-time Pro Bowler said Murray "plays like a high school player" and is "trash, overrated, overhyped."

"He plays like a high school player," McCoy said on the I Am Athlete Podcast. "Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That's not how you play quarterback."

McCoy compared Murray's style of play to that of his former 2019 teammate Patrick Mahomes.

"He ain't Mahomes," the former running back said. "Let me tell you about Mahomes real quick: the majority of Mahomes' passes are (based on) timing. Third step, hit, boom, ball's out. Fifth step, boom, ball's out. Now sometimes he goes off script, we all can do that ... (but) not every pass! Every pass, (Murray is) holding the ball, let's make a miracle. Every game he's played. Watch him play. It's really embarrassing, to be honest. Like, who's coaching this kid?" "He ain't reading no coverages," he continued. "When a quarterback is running around like that all day, all night, all game, that's because he's not reading any coverages."

The Cardinals clearly don't feel this way about Murray. The team made their former No. 1 overall pick one of the highest-paid players in the league with a five-year, $230.5 million contract earlier this offseason.

Murray and the Cardinals are 1-2 to start the 2022 season.