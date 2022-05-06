Look: Former Titans Player Defends Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took some heat for his comments about incoming rookie Malik Willis earlier this week.

When asked about his future role in Willis' career, the veteran signal caller said it's "not his job" to mentor the young QB.

Several former/current players took offense to this attitude. Others felt it was completely reasonable.

Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith took to Twitter to defend Tannehill's comments earlier this week.

"It’s a highly competitive league folks. I’m sure lil homie know that and if he didn’t then he doesn’t belong. Ryan one of the best teammates I’ve been around at any level and he didn’t 'mentor' me but I dam sure learned a lot from him," Smith wrote.

Here's Tannehill's full quote:

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said in a post-draft press conference. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Based on the tone of his answer, Tannehill didn't seem at all mean-spirited. In fact, he said that he texted Willis to welcome him to the organization right after he was drafted.

What's your take on Tannehill's attitude?