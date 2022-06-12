Look: Former Titans Star Reacts To AJ Brown's Claim

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had some harsh words for the Tennessee Titans - his former team - this past week. And now another former Titans Pro Bowler has gotten involved.

This past week Brown responded to a fan who mocked him by declaring he was the best receiver that the Titans ever had.

"For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person," Brown wrote.

Tennessee sports reporter Dawn Davenport found that tweet and wrote that another for Titan - Pro Bowler Derrick Mason - would disagree. She tagged Mason in the tweet.

But Mason apparently didn't like being drawn into the controversy. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mason said he just wanted to shop at Home Depot, not get "brought into some delusional tweet."

"Man can't a Old guy just go to Home Depot and get filters without being brought into some delusional tweet?" he asked, adding rolling eyes and laughing emojis.

Davenport apologized in a reply.

Derrick Mason was a fan favorite in Tennessee between 1997 and 2004. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro during his eight-year tenure.

But his real talent was as a punt and kick returner. He ranks second in team history in both categories.

Who do you think is a better receiver: A.J. Brown or Derrick Mason?