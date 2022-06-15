Look: Former U.S. President At MLB Headquarters Today

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

MLB headquarters had a special guest at their national headquarters today. A former President of the United States - and a former member of their club of owners.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, former U.S. President George W. Bush was photographed at MLB headquarters today. The reason for and circumstances behind Bush's visit are unclear as of writing.

But it's probably not the first time the 43nd U.S. President has visited the building. He was, after all, a part owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1994.

Bush left his position within the Rangers organization when he ran for Texas governor in 1994. He sold his stake in the team in 1998 and was elected President of the United States in 2000.

George W. Bush is a noted baseball fan - perhaps one of the biggest fans of the sport out of all U.S. Presidents. It's often been speculated that he might want to be MLB Commissioner one day.

Though he has a significant place in the lore of baseball. During the 2001 World Series, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of Game 3 between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium.

The iconic "First Pitch" took place mere weeks after the September 11 terrorist attacks, and is considered a pivotal moment in the city of New York's history.

Whether you like or loathe Bush, he will be a part of Major League Baseball lore forever.