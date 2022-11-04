Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport.

With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.

That's exactly what she did this week. She took to Instagram this week to share a new swimsuit photo that started making the rounds on social media.

Check it out.

VanZant isn't afraid to post whatever she wants to Instagram - within the rules of the platform, of course.