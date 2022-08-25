Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Paige VanZant poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Barclays Center on January 18, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account.

VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears.

The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny."

VanZant received nearly 65,000 likes on this post.

VanZant had a bare-knuckle boxing match against Charisa Sigala scheduled for this month. It was ultimately canceled.

After that news was announced, VanZant posted an emphatic message on Twitter for her fans.

"I did not pull from my fight. I was pulled," VanZant said. "I am pissed off and heartbroken."

At this time, VanZant doesn't have a fight scheduled for the remainder of the year. Of course, that could change at a moment's notice.