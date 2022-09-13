Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting.

In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone.

VanZant has developed a knack for producing viral content on her IG, which includes some mildly suggestive swimsuit photos.

She's down in Miami this week, and she has already shared some fresh bathing suit content by the water.

If you're going to post some swimsuit pictures, there certainly are worse places to do it than Miami.

VanZant should be able to keep building her brand on Instagram, particularly if she continues to not be shy about the type of posts she shares.