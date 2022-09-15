Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media.

With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.

VanZant is teasing some big news - and it's apparently all for the fans.

"Biggest announcement ever coming the 23rd. This one is for you," she said in a post on Twitter.

Fans had plenty of guesses for what the news might be, some savory and some not so savory.

We'll just have to wait and see what she reveals next week.