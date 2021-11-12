Look: Four Players Ejected After Scuffle During Pacers-Jazz Game

Things got a little messy during the fourth quarter of Pacers-Jazz on Thursday night.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert didn’t like how Pacers center Myles Turner blocked his shot on the way to the hoop and got into a scuffle. Gobert and Turner were shoving each other before the officials had to break it up.

Both players ended up getting ejected, plus Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles also joined them in their respective locker rooms a bit early as well.

Things got heated between Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert after Turner blocked Gobert's shot. pic.twitter.com/O34Z7gckwC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2021

After the officials reviewed the play, both Gobert and Turner were issued technical fouls (this one was Gobert’s second of the night).

Ingles was then ejected without a technical foul due to making contact with an official. Mitchell was ejected due to “acting as an instigator and escalating the situation”, per crew chief Ed Malloy.

It’s unlikely that Mitchell and Igles will be suspended, but there could be ones coming for Gobert and Turner, especially after what happened to Nikola Jokic earlier in the week. Jokic was suspended one game on Tuesday by knocking Markieff Morris down from his blindside, which led to a big scuffle as well.

The Pacers ended up improving to 5-8 with a 111-100 victory over the Jazz. Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 30 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while T.J. McConnell wasn’t far behind with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

All eyes will be on the league office on Friday as a decision looms on possible suspensions.