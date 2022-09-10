Look: FOX Graphic Shows How Brutal Alabama Offense Has Been Today

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who would've thought Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas would be a defensive struggle? Quarterback situation notwithstanding, things have gone about as well as any Longhorns fan could've asked for thus far.

Texas' offense is moving the ball just enough with a hobbled Hudson Card, but its the other side of the ball that's the driving force for UT's lead.

After giving up that one huge run to Jase McClellan in the first, the Longhorns have shut down Alabama's offense; forcing three-and-outs on four of the Tide's first seven possessions.

Bryce Young has yet to even crack 100 yards passing six minutes into the fourth.

If Alabama wants to keep that No. 1 ranking their offense is going to need to find a rhythm in a hurry.