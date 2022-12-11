Look: FOX Makes Decision On 49ers vs. Bucs Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

NFL games have been surprisingly close this year and the number of five-score blowouts have been few and far between. Unfortunately, with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers turning into a one-sided laugher, FOX has made a big decision on the game.

Per PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov, FOX has decided to cut away from the Bucs-49ers game in most networks and switch to the ongoing game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Most fans are grateful for the change.

The 49ers lead the Buccaneers 35-0 in the middle of the third quarter. No NFL team has ever overcome a 35-point deficit.

By contrast, the Panthers-Seahawks game is razor thin with the Panthers leading the Seahawks 20-17 early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers took an early 17-0 lead but the Seahawks have roared back.

Usually when an NFL game involving Tom Brady gets turned off it's because Brady and his team are hopelessly ahead. No so this year.

The Buccaneers are in serious danger of being dropped to 6-7 on the season. And if the Carolina Panthers hold on to win, they'll be only one game ahead in the NFC South title race.

All in all, a pretty terrible afternoon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And there's still an entire fourth quarter left to play.

The game is being played on FOX, but now only in some networks.