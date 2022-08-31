Look: Fox Poll Names 'Best' Fan Base In College Football

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A yearly poll has named the "best" fanbase in college football for 2022.

FOX ran the poll and the winner ended up being Texas Tech. The Red Raiders won the fan vote by just 3.4%. There were more than 82,000 combined votes in these polls.

This is definitely a winner that some probably didn't see coming, especially since there are a lot of bigger fanbases out there.

That said, this is just a Twitter poll so the results really don't mean much.

Texas Tech went up against Oklahoma in the championship after it beat Iowa State in the semifinals. Oklahoma took down West Virginia to get to the championship before eventually losing.

We'll have to see who wins next year's poll when it comes out.