Look: FOX's Sideline Reporters Are Ready For NFL Season

The women of FOX's NFL sideline are readying up for what should be another incredible season of football.

On Tuesday, veteran reporter Shannon Spake shared a photo with all of FOX's ladies, saying its the only time they're all able to get together before what's always a very busy fall.

Tweeting, "Once a year we are all in the same place at the same time! These women are incredible and I'm proud to call them friends & colleagues! Bring on the football season."

The photo features Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink. As well as, Jenny Taft, Jen Hale, Allison Williams, Laura Okmin and Megan Olivi.

Thompson, who's been a part of "NFL on FOX" for years now, will also help out on Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast.

All have been staples of college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays. And we're looking forward to more of their excellent work in 2022!