Look: Frank Reich Reveals If He Wants To Coach Again

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It was perhaps the surprise of the NFL season when the Colts let go of head coach Frank Reich in favor of ESPN analyst and former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday.

Reich was beloved by players and around coaching circles. And when the question was brought up about whether or not he'd like to coach again, Reich left no doubt.

“I really want to continue,” the 61-year-old told WISH-TV.

“I love the game, I love being around it, I love being around the players. I’m not presuming anything at this point. I’m optimistic. I know this: I love the game, I feel like I’m prepared to keep giving to the game, and giving to players and coaches, and we’ll see what that looks like.”

Reich went on to say that he's still reflecting on his Colts tenure and what lessons he can take with him going forward.

But says he's, “Still pulling hard for the guys, love the guys, love the team, want all the best and wish nothing but the best."