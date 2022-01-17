It appears linebacker Fred Warner will be ready to go when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Green Bay Packers this Saturday.

Warner went down with a concerning-looking injury during the 49ers’ win vs. the Cowboys on Sunday. To make matters worse, it was a non-contact injury.

Fortunately, it looks like Warner will be ready to go for Saturday’s Divisional Round.

Here’s what the star linebacker had to say via Twitter on Monday afternoon:

“Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas,” Warner said. “We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next.”

Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas🙏🏾. We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next. — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) January 17, 2022

The 49ers will need Fred Warner to have any chance at upsetting the Packers on Saturday.

Warner has quickly become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. And he’s a vital player in the 49ers’ front seven which they rely so heavily on.

Warner’s not the only 49ers defensive player dealing with an injury. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa also left Sunday’s game. He’s dealing with a concussion, but is also expected to play against Green Bay this coming weekend.

Both Warner’s and Bosa’s statuses will be major question marks throughout the week. From the sound of it, Warner will be ready to go.