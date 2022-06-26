Look: Freddie Freeman Reacts To His Emotional Return In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 24: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets emotional as he is introduced to the crowd prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After spending his entire baseball life with the Braves, Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time in Dodgers road greys on Friday night.

Describing his emotional night to FOX's Ken Rosenthal, the five-time All-Star said that he doesn't want "closure" when it comes to his decade and a half with the Braves organization.

I'm not looking to have any closure. I don't want to close something that was so special for me for 15 years, and 12 years in the big leagues. I'm looking forward to being able to just worry about baseball games starting Monday. I know this weekend was going to be a lot... I wasn't able to feel my legs a lot yesterday but I knew this was going to be emotionally draining and I was going to be an emotional wreck. I cried more than I thought I [would] yesterday ... but this weekend is well-needed for me.

Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million free agent contract with Los Angeles back in March, but he still has so much love for his former team and city.

The 32-year-old first baseman was drafted by Atlanta in the second round out of high school back in 2007, and quickly blossomed into one of the game's best players. Winning an MVP, Gold Glove, the aforementioned All-Star selections, three Silver Sluggers and a 2021 World Series title.

Since joining the Dodgers, Freeman hasn't missed a beat. Batting .304 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs, six stolen bases and a top-15 OPS.