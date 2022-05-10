Look: Full 2022 NFL Strength Of Schedule Rankings

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL has turned the 2022 schedule reveal into a week-long process, gradually teasing some contests before unveiling the full schedule on Thursday night.

While fans still await the season's logistics, each team's opponents are already known. It's not too early to see which squads have the softest and most perilous paths ahead this season.

NFL on CBS broke down each team's strength of schedule based on their opponents' collective winning percentage in 2021. Last year's Super Bowl champions will face a difficult road to repeating.

This methodology may actually underscore the difficulty of the Los Angeles Rams' schedule. Along with combatting a stout NFC West, they'll have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Furthermore, the Rams will combat another top Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills while going through an improved AFC West. The Denver Broncos, who will travel to SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day, should be a better team than last year's 7-10 record suggests after acquiring Russell Wilson.

It's thus no surprise the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers also have two of the NFL's toughest 2022 slates. Every AFC West squad besides Denver ranks in the top 10.

The Cincinnati Bengals will also have to avoid a Super Bowl hangover against difficult opponents. The defending AFC champions host two of their biggest threats to the conference crown, Buffalo and Kansas City, while travelling to Tampa Bay, Tennessee, and Dallas.

On the opposite end, it's clear which division has the easiest schedule based on 2021 results. All four NFC East teams are at the bottom of the list.

Along with facing each other, those four teams will go through the NFC North and AFC South. Each of those divisions only sent one team to the playoff last season while housing each conference's worst team in the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although the Dallas Cowboys must also deal with the Rams, Bengals, and Buccaneers, they get six games against last year's seven-worst teams.