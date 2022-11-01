Look: Full Details Of Shocking Calvin Ridley Trade Revealed
The Jaguars are reportedly finalizing a deal to give Trevor Lawrence another weapon down in Jacksonville.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags are working with the Falcons on a trade that would bring one of the league's best route runners to the AFC South in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.
Per Schefter, the stipulations are as follows:
The 2024 pick stays stays a four if Ridley is on the roster, it becomes a three if Ridley reaches certain performance incentives and it rises to 2 if the Jaguars sign Ridley to a contract extension.
Ridley is currently serving a year-long suspension for gambling. But if he picks up where he left off, this would be a massive get for the Jaguars' offense.
In the Falcons receiver's last full season prior to the one-year ban, he caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine TDs.