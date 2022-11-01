Look: Full Details Of Shocking Calvin Ridley Trade Revealed

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jaguars are reportedly finalizing a deal to give Trevor Lawrence another weapon down in Jacksonville.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags are working with the Falcons on a trade that would bring one of the league's best route runners to the AFC South in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Per Schefter, the stipulations are as follows:

The 2024 pick stays stays a four if Ridley is on the roster, it becomes a three if Ridley reaches certain performance incentives and it rises to 2 if the Jaguars sign Ridley to a contract extension.

Ridley is currently serving a year-long suspension for gambling. But if he picks up where he left off, this would be a massive get for the Jaguars' offense.

In the Falcons receiver's last full season prior to the one-year ban, he caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine TDs.