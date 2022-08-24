Look: Funny Post From Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Is Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known as one of the best personalities in the game.

He toes the line between cocky and confident - and tends to get away with it. The former No. 1 overall pick is also known for his sense of humor.

He's not the only one in his relationship that can make fans laugh, though. His longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, also has a sense of humor that sees her going viral on social media every now and then.

Just last week was one of those time. Sports Illustrated published a photo of Burrow to its Instagram account, which caught Olivia's attention.

She used it to crack a joke about her boyfriend.

"POV: The actual look I get from Joe when I watch tiktok on -full- volume across the living room," she said in an Instagram story that was shared on Twitter.

The couple has been together ever since Burrow's time at Ohio State. A national title at LSU and Super Bowl appearance with the Bengals later and they're still going strong.