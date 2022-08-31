Look: Funny Tom Brady GOAT Graphic Is Going Viral Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates as he is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What does Bucs quarterback Tom Brady have on WWE legend Hitman in the GOAT debate?

Not much.

In a fan made graphic, a social media user shared the tale of the tape between the seven-time world champions. But the comparison stops there...

Fans reacted to the viral tweet on Wednesday.

"Tweet of the Day," commented Steve Moss.

"The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be."

"I would probably say advantage Hitman tag team wise as well. I like Gronk but he is no Anvil," a user replied.

"While we’re at it, let’s compare Michael Jordan to Ric Flair."

The debate we never knew we needed.