Look: Funny Tom Brady GOAT Graphic Is Going Viral Today
What does Bucs quarterback Tom Brady have on WWE legend Hitman in the GOAT debate?
Not much.
In a fan made graphic, a social media user shared the tale of the tape between the seven-time world champions. But the comparison stops there...
Fans reacted to the viral tweet on Wednesday.
"Tweet of the Day," commented Steve Moss.
"The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be."
"I would probably say advantage Hitman tag team wise as well. I like Gronk but he is no Anvil," a user replied.
"While we’re at it, let’s compare Michael Jordan to Ric Flair."
The debate we never knew we needed.