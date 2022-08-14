Look: Gambling Expert Reveals 'Lock' Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the football during the first half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the biggest games of the 2022 college football season will take place in its very first week as the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ahead of that marquee first game, one gambling expert has revealed his "lock" for the matchup. Taking to Twitter, Will Meade tweeted that he is taking Notre Dame at +15.5 against the Buckeyes.

Meade explained that Notre Dame are built identically to Oregon and Michigan - the two teams that beat Ohio State in 2021. As a result, he believes that Notre Dame will keep the game close, even if they don't win.

"College Football Week 1 locks / Notre Dame +15.5 @DraftKings / Notre Dame is built exactly like Oregon and Michigan. / Two teams that beat Ohio State. They all have a dominant O-line, strong pass rush, mobile Qbs and run the football. / I think Notre Dame will Play OSU very close," Meade wrote.

Historically speaking, Meade might be right on the money with his prediction here. Only one of the six previous meetings between Ohio State and Notre Dame has been as lopsided as that spread - and that was all the way back in 1995.

Then again, that 1995 matchup between John Cooper and Lou Holtz was also the last one held in Columbus.

There's something to be said for the game being in front of the home crowd as opposed to a neutral venue or in South Bend.

Will Notre Dame beat the spread or even beat Ohio State outright?