Look: Garrett Wilson Has 3-Word Message For Jets Fans

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University is selected as the number ten pick by the New York Jets during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Jets made Garrett Wilson the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with hopes that he'll give a boost to their terrible offense. And Wilson is ready to give the fans what they want.

Wilson is at the NFL Rookie Premiere event this weekend with several of his Jets teammates. And while he was at the event, he decided to leave a short message for the fans.

Taking to Twitter, Wilson posted a three-word message for fans. "Can't wait!" he wrote, invoking the catchphrase of Jets legend Bart Scott. "Simple."

Wilson also included a picture of him one-hand catching a football. His post has over 4,000 likes and 400 retweets in less than two hours.

The 10th pick used on Garrett Wilson is the highest the New York Jets have used on a wide receiver in over 25 years. The expectations are clearly going to be high for him as a rookie.

But Wilson showed through his incredible career at Ohio State that he has the talent to meet those expectations. In three seasons with the Buckeyes he had 143 receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Last year he had one of the best seasons for a receiver in Ohio State history with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns. He followed that up with a dazzling display at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It's been a long time since the New York Jets had a true No. 1 receiver. Perhaps Garrett Wilson will finally be the one they've been looking for.