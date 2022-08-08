Look: Gary Player Shares Troubling Memorabilia News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nine-time major winner and golf legend Gary Player released a statement Monday claiming that several pieces of memorabilia put up for action by his son are actually of possessions of his that he's trying to get back.

The 86-year-old addressed that these pieces are a part of his legacy and that he has not made any of those items available for sale.

I would like to draw the public's attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc. These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale- whether by auction or otherwise.

Gary Player is one of just five men to complete the career Grand Slam in golf.

This isn't the first time that one of Player's sons is in the news for unfortunate reasons. His son, Wayne, received a lifetime ban from The Masters after pulling a controversial marketing stunt last year.