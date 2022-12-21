Look: 'Gatorade' Bath After Bowl Game Going Viral

BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team championship and MVP trophies on display at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Idaho won the game 61-50. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Bowl game wins are typically capped off with Gatorade baths for the winning head coach. But a win in The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl replaces sports drink with a far more unique medium.

After Eastern Michigan's 41-27 win over San Jose State on Tuesday, head coach Chris Creighton was bathed in a massive helping of french fries.

Take a look at the hilarious postgame tradition here:

This was a historic victory for Creighton and the Eastern Michigan program. It was the team's first bowl game victory since 1987 and just the second in program history. The Eagles finished their 2022 season with four straight victories.

Believe it or not, this french fry bath isn't the strangest bowl game celebration in recent memory. After last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over North Carolina, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was dumped with 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise.

That's college football for you.