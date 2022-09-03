Look: Gene Smith's Message For Ohio State Fans About Notre Dame Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

In just over an hour, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what promises to be one of the biggest games of the season.

Notre Dame is entering the Marcus Freeman era after having been led by Brian Kelly for what feels like forever. His first contest won't be easy, as the Fighting Irish head on the road against a brutally tough opponent.

Before the game kicks off, though, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had a strong message for Buckeyes fans.

"I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their ass tonight," he said.

That certainly fired up the crowd.

Ohio State and Notre Dame kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.