Look: Genie Bouchard Shares Beach Photos

Just a few days ago, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai turn heads at Fourth of July celebration.

"The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.

As it turns out, they weren't the only stars at the party. Among the stars who showed up was tennis star Genie Bouchard.

She's been in the headlines several times over the past few days. Earlier in the weekend, she posted a series of beach photos, which caught the eye of her followers.

Bouchard is no stranger to making headlines with her wardrobe choices.

She seems to have enjoyed her weekend.