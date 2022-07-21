Look: Genie Bouchard Went Viral On Red Carpet Last Night

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Pro Tennis Player Eugenie Bouchard attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hosted the 2022 ESPYs.

Naturally for sports awards show, there were plenty of athletes in the building. Among the sports stars who showed up was tennis star Genie Bouchard.

In a post on Instagram this afternoon, Bouchard shared a look at her dress. She took to the red carpet before the show kicked off with former star golfer and close friend Michelle Wie West.

"Walking da carpet w ur bestie >>>>," she said in the caption of the post.

Bouchard is no stranger to making headlines with her wardrobe choices.

She seems to have enjoyed her night.