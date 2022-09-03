Look: Georgia Defensive Lineman Jalen Carter Going Viral Today

Jalen Carter #88 before the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is going to be in the Oregon Ducks' nightmares for years to come.

Carter is dominating the Oregon offensive line this Saturday afternoon.

He's blown up a few plays, including an absolute thumping of Ducks offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds.

"Jalen Carter: GROWN MAN," wrote PFF College.

"Jalen Carter just killed man with that one-armed shove," said Anthony Dasher.

"Matchups with Jalen Carter often don’t end well for opposing offensive linemen," wrote Matt Zenitz.

"It's taking all Oregon has against Jalen Carter. They're hanging on for dear life," said Gabe Burns.

"If Will Anderson didn’t exist, Jalen Carter would be the No. 1 2023 prospect," wrote Zach Eisen.

Jalen Carter's name will be read early in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's a stud.

Georgia, meanwhile, leads Oregon 28-3 at the half. Catch the final two quarters on ABC.