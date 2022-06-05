Look: Georgia Fans Have A Message For Arch Manning

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Recruiting never sleeps. That must be the message Kirby Smart is teaching Georgia football fans these days.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is visiting the University of Georgia this weekend. Bulldogs fans are well aware he's in town.

A couple of fans threw together a sign for Manning that reads: "Arch commit to the [Georgia logo]."

Take a look.

Now those are some diehard fans right there. Well done, Dawgs.

It's no secret Georgia is one of the finalists to land the talented prospect.

Manning has spoke highly of Smart and the Bulldogs several times already.

Here's what he most recently had to say about the program:

"They have a really good staff," he said, via 247Sports. "They just have athletes all over the place. Whether it's o-line or their entire defense. They had 15 guys drafted. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do with the quarterbacks this year and just asking some questions on my official visit."

Georgia fans clearly want Arch to be the school's future quarterback.

Manning, in the meantime, plans to continue taking visits this off-season.