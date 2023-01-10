Look: Georgia Sideline's Comment On Ohio State Goes Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

TCU wide receiver Derius Davis coughed up a fumble during the first quarter of tonight's National Championship game.

After Georgia recovered the fumble, some interesting trash talk reportedly came from the Bulldogs' sideline.

“They ain’t got no Marvin Harrison," someone yelled.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lit up the Bulldogs in their Peach Bowl matchup on New Year's Eve. The superstar wide receiver reeled in five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Harrison Jr. was knocked out of the game with a concussion before the Buckeyes fell in overtime.

After this fumble, the Bulldogs notched a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0. Davis redeemed himself on the very next drive, reeling in a massive pass from Max Duggan to set up the Horned Frogs' first touchdown of the day.

Davis leads TCU in receiving with two catches for 62 yards.