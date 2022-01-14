Look: Georgia Star RB Reportedly Makes NFL Draft Decision

Less than one week after his team claimed a National Championship victory, a star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs has announced his intent to depart from the program.

Talented junior Zamir White has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 NFL Draft, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Through 15 games in his 2021 season, White logged 856 yards and 11 touchdowns — his second 11-touchdown season in a row. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing with 84 yards and a touchdown in Monday night’s 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia junior running back Zamir White is entering the NFL draft, he announced. Ran for 856 yards and 11 TDs this season.https://t.co/NI7vaiMBOT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

Even before he made his official draft decision, White was considered one of the top potential running back options in this year’s pool. FanNation has the Georgia star as the No. 5 rusher in the 2022 draft.

While his power and speed up the middle will certainly be attractive for potential NFL suitors, White’s injury history does pose some issues. After tearing his left ACL during his senior year of high school in 2017, he tore his right ACL prior to his first collegiate season with the Bulldogs in 2018. Despite these devastating injuries though, he was able to bounce back and hasn’t had any setbacks since.

White’s backfield partner, senior RB James Cook, also announced his plans to enter the draft earlier this week.

Sophomore Kendall Milton and junior Kenny McIntosh are both set to return for Kirby Smart in 2022. The Bulldogs are also bringing in a pair of four-star running back recruits in Branson Robinson (No. 3 RB) and Jordan James.